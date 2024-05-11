First Western Trust Bank Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $218.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.29 and its 200 day moving average is $194.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.09.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.