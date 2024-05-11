Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $54.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $54.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.