B. Riley Boosts AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target to $18.50

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AudioEye’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AudioEye in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 1.36. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that AudioEye will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AudioEye stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of AudioEye as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

