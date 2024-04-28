StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ AACG opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.11. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 15.27%.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.