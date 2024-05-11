Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.89.

NYSE DOOR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.70. 735,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,770. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $76.87 and a 1-year high of $132.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $668.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.38 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $34,075.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,834.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $51,503.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,985.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $34,075.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,834.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,366,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,327,000 after acquiring an additional 120,448 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 865,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,303,000 after purchasing an additional 253,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 345,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Masonite International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 332,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,014,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

