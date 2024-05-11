Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Eastman Kodak Stock Performance
NYSE:KODK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.56. 943,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,557. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 3.56. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak
About Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
