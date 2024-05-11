Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

NYSE:KODK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.56. 943,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,557. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 3.56. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak

About Eastman Kodak

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 2.7% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 110,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 8.1% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

