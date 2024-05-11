Calix (NYSE:CALX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Get Calix alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CALX

Calix Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calix stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.63. 420,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,676. Calix has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.81 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Calix by 13,787.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Calix by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Calix by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.