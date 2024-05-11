Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) is Findlay Park Partners LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,312,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,794 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 2.9% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.61% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $295,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.31.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.82. The stock had a trading volume of 582,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,371. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.37. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $198.52 and a one year high of $256.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,597.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

