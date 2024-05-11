Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 177.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE ROK traded up $4.32 on Friday, hitting $273.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,758. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.35 and its 200 day moving average is $282.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.93.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,240 shares of company stock worth $4,891,324 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

