China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CGA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 14.54%.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

