Berger Financial Group Inc Invests $203,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,692,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,599,000 after purchasing an additional 212,969 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,658,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,973,000 after purchasing an additional 448,450 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,705,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,033,000 after purchasing an additional 544,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,591,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,413,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,458,000 after purchasing an additional 34,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,643. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $54.23.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.