Berger Financial Group Inc Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Unionview LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 74,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,485,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,800. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.80 and its 200 day moving average is $103.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.