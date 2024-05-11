Principal Street Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,939 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $20,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.71. 1,474,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,122. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.87. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.47 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
