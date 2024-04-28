SDX Energy’s (SDX) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
SDX Energy Stock Performance
SDX Energy stock opened at GBX 3.60 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £7.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 0.83. SDX Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.35 ($0.09).
SDX Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SDX Energy
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.