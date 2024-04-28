Supreme’s (SUP) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Supreme (LON:SUP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Supreme Stock Up 3.2 %
SUP stock opened at GBX 128 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 114.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69. Supreme has a 1-year low of GBX 87 ($1.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 135 ($1.67). The stock has a market cap of £149.13 million, a P/E ratio of 853.33 and a beta of 1.25.
