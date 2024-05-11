Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of MLSS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 31,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.35.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 70.50% and a negative return on equity of 86.72%.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

