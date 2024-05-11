Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 339,360 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,175,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 339,360 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up 2.6% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.37% of EOG Resources worth $263,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $130.10. 2,821,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,721. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

