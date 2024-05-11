Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

AP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 47,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,980. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $108.11 million during the quarter.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

