Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$34.69.

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock traded up C$1.07 on Friday, hitting C$26.77. 134,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,596. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$22.10 and a 52 week high of C$32.79. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

