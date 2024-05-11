HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $317.00.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HCA traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.65. 1,030,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,102. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.91. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $335.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 20.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,793 shares of company stock worth $1,198,033 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.