Principal Securities Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 469.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 34,957 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 95.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 29,634 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.18 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.