Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2024

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMOGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 255.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 63,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 166,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $107.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.17% and a negative net margin of 146.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

