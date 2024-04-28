StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CJS Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of Encore Wire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Sidoti restated a neutral rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

WIRE stock opened at $284.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.53. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $146.36 and a fifty-two week high of $295.90.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

