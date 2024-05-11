Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) CFO Arvind Kamal Sells 783 Shares

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,809.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 0.8 %
BHE stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.00. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $40.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
Benchmark Electronics Company Profile
Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.
