Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,655 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.44% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 290,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,784,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,195,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 382.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period.

DWAS opened at $88.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $912.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.34 and a 200 day moving average of $82.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0489 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

