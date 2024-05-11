Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.32.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,483 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 389.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.9% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $230.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

