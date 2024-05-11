iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,322,000 after acquiring an additional 204,811 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after purchasing an additional 152,014 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $13,519,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,590,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 847.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 64,459 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $100.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.86. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

