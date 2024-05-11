uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Mizuho

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QURE. StockNews.com raised uniQure to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of uniQure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of uniQure from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

QURE opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 9.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. uniQure has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $22.48.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.01. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,562.22% and a negative return on equity of 121.60%. The business had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that uniQure will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other uniQure news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $61,173.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,110.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $61,173.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,110.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $101,480.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,128.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,265 shares of company stock valued at $339,845 in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,572,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 109,740 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 527.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 989,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 831,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 667.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 666,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

