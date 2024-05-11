Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 725,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,765,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 725,067 shares in the company, valued at $166,765,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,906,900 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $157.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of -61.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.26 and its 200 day moving average is $178.96. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $138.40 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

