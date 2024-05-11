O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $33,391,813 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,019.33 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,089.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,021.45.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,110.07.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

