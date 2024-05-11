Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 717 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,138,000 after buying an additional 650,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,595,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,675,000 after purchasing an additional 41,790 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in M&T Bank by 29.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,726,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,308,000 after purchasing an additional 393,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,671,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 59,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 23.2% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,118,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,409,000 after purchasing an additional 210,821 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $2,394,653.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $2,394,653.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,020 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,507. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $153.65 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $154.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

