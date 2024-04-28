Quilter (LON:QLT) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 105 ($1.30) target price on the stock.

Quilter Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LON:QLT opened at GBX 107.60 ($1.33) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3,586.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 102.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.96. Quilter has a 1 year low of GBX 71.20 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 109.80 ($1.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Quilter Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. Quilter’s payout ratio is presently 16,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quilter

Quilter Company Profile

In related news, insider Mark Satchel sold 41,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.27), for a total value of £42,803.71 ($52,870.20). 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

