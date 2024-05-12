NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.4624 dividend. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,934.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

