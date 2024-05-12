GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Receives C$53.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on GFL shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

