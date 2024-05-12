Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Lowered to $7.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Redfin from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $6.75 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.08.

Redfin stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.68. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 2,264.01% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $225.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 205.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

