BMO Capital Markets Trims Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Target Price to C$6.50

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Real Matters from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.43.

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at C$5.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.89. Real Matters has a one year low of C$4.43 and a one year high of C$7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$412.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.40, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

