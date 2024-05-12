Contrasting Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) & Amer Sports (NYSE:AS)

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) and Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and Amer Sports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerash Holdings (US) $138.06 million 0.28 $2.42 million ($0.07) -44.28 Amer Sports $4.37 billion 1.71 -$208.60 million N/A N/A

Jerash Holdings (US) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amer Sports.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerash Holdings (US) -0.75% -1.31% -1.11% Amer Sports N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and Amer Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.4% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Amer Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jerash Holdings (US) and Amer Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 0 0 N/A Amer Sports 0 3 11 0 2.79

Jerash Holdings (US) currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.55%. Amer Sports has a consensus price target of $18.86, indicating a potential upside of 27.33%. Given Jerash Holdings (US)’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Jerash Holdings (US) is more favorable than Amer Sports.

Summary

Amer Sports beats Jerash Holdings (US) on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jerash Holdings (US)



Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

About Amer Sports



Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports. The Technical Apparel segment offers outdoor apparel, footwear, and accessories which includes climbing gear. The Outdoor Performance segment provides hiking and running footwear, functional apparel, skiing and snowboarding gear, and lifestyle footwear. The Ball & Racquet Sports segment offers sports equipment for tennis, baseball, american football, basketball, golf, and various other professional and recreational sports. This segment provides custom-fitting protective gear and apparel for baseball, softball, football, and lacrosse. It sells its products under the Arc'teryx, PeakPerformance, Salomon, Atomic, Armada, ENVE, Wilson, Louisville Slugger, DeMarini, EvoShield, and ATEC brands. The company distributes its products through retail stores, general sporting goods retailers, specialty stores, independently operated partner stores, and distributors, as well as its e-commerce websites, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Amer Sports Management Holding (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Amer Sports, Inc. in August 2023. Amer Sports, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

