PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) versus Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Head to Head Comparison

Dada Nexus and PubMatic are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dada Nexus and PubMatic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus -22.62% -14.07% -11.05% PubMatic 4.42% 4.21% 1.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.3% of Dada Nexus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of PubMatic shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Dada Nexus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of PubMatic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 1 3 3 0 2.29 PubMatic 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dada Nexus and PubMatic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Dada Nexus presently has a consensus price target of $3.83, suggesting a potential upside of 103.72%. PubMatic has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.27%. Given Dada Nexus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than PubMatic.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dada Nexus and PubMatic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $10.51 billion 0.05 -$275.71 million ($1.31) -1.44 PubMatic $278.31 million 4.04 $8.88 million $0.21 107.10

PubMatic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dada Nexus. Dada Nexus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PubMatic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dada Nexus has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PubMatic has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PubMatic beats Dada Nexus on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc., a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers. The company also provides solutions, including OpenWrap, a header bidding solution; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics; Connect, a solution that provides additional data and insights to publishers and buyers; Activate, which allows buyers to execute direct deals on its platform across publisher inventory; Convert, a commerce media solution; and Identity Hub, an ID management tool for publishers that leverages specialized technology?infrastructure?to simplify the complex alternative identifier marketplace. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

