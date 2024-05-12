Brokerages Set Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Target Price at $6.35

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GETY. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 33,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $153,941.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 261,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 33,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $153,941.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Peter Orlowsky sold 22,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $111,991.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,276,490 shares of company stock worth $5,677,587. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Getty Images in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the first quarter worth $104,000. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in Getty Images by 49.3% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Getty Images by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GETY opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. Getty Images has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 2.13.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Getty Images had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Getty Images will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

