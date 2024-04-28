Sun Communities (SUI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Sun Communities to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Sun Communities stock opened at $119.08 on Friday. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $141.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 329.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

