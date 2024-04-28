Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Telecom Argentina Stock Performance
NYSE:TEO opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. Telecom Argentina has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12.
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by $0.08. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telecom Argentina
Telecom Argentina Company Profile
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Argentina
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What is a SEC Filing?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.