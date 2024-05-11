VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FORA has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised VerticalScope from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.25 to C$12.70 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of VerticalScope from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

VerticalScope Stock Performance

About VerticalScope

Shares of VerticalScope stock opened at C$9.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$172.13 million, a P/E ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.03. VerticalScope has a 12 month low of C$3.11 and a 12 month high of C$9.97.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.

