AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on AECOM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.43.

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $93.06 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.11 and a 200 day moving average of $89.92.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -977.67%.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

