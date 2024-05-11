Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now expects that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

DAWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of -1.44. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07).

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $34,434.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,244,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,981,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $34,434.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,244,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,095.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 52,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $933,553.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,465.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,247 shares of company stock worth $3,376,817. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

