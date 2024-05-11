UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ULS. Bank of America began coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.30.

ULS opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $37.02.

In related news, CAO Karen K. Pepping bought 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UL Solutions news, EVP Linda S. Chapin bought 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at $49,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen K. Pepping purchased 3,571 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $99,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,988. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 199,997 shares of company stock worth $5,599,916 in the last three months.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

