Omnicom Group Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:OMC)

Posted by on May 11th, 2024

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMCFree Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Omnicom Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Omnicom Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Omnicom Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion.

OMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $95.82 on Thursday. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

