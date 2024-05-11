Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALHC. Barclays began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 28,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $144,036.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 869,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 28,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $144,036.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 869,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Kao purchased 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $496,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,745,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,232,119.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 90,213 shares of company stock worth $460,587 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 75.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 24.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 35.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 348,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 91,386 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 16.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 49,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

