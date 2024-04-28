Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NTZ stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. Natuzzi has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $7.60.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

