Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the March 31st total of 69,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 174,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Yatra Online

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 31.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $82.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.18.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online ( NASDAQ:YTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 million.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

