Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 10.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 17.0% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the third quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 89,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 204,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,631,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.79. 4,201,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,119,747. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $247.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

